Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2024

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is shifting from a place of financial uncertainty to providing opportunities for growth and greater profitability. We see stronger economic growth ahead as indicated by the large acquisitions we have completed, and the number of new contracts signed. Income from property management per share increased by 17 per cent and net leasing is still strong, amounting to SEK 8 million this quarter and totalling SEK 20 million for the period. Lower interest rates, an improved economy and strong underlying growth in our market bode well for the future.

Third quarter 2024

Income amounted to SEK 622 million (621)

(621) Net letting was SEK 8 million (-1)

(-1) The operating surplus increased by 3 per cent to SEK 462 million (449)

(449) Income from property management increased by 17 per cent to SEK 258 million (221)

(221) Unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 24 million (-203) and of derivatives to SEK -237 million (97)

(-203) and of derivatives to (97) Profit after tax amounted to SEK -11 million (88)

(88) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (0.62)

Period Jan-Sep 2024

Income increased by 2 per cent and amounted to SEK 1,895 million (1,858)

(1,858) Net letting amounted to SEK 20 million (18)

(18) The operating surplus increased by 3 per cent to SEK 1,315 million (1,271)

(1,271) Income from property management increased by 4 to SEK 698 million (673)

(673) Unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 40 million (-897) and of derivatives to SEK -112 million (24)

(-897) and of derivatives to (24) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 365 million (-163)

(-163) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.58 (-1.15)

– "We are convinced that we are well-positioned based on our market's growth potential and the opportunities created by the green transition. We believe that the demand for modern offices in prime locations remains strong and is driving rent levels upwards," says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 08:30 CEST, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: investors.dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014) the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 25 October 2024.

For further information please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Diös Fastigheter