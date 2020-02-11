Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2019

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our strong performance continues. Earnings are up, net leasing is strong and the Board proposes an increase in the dividend to SEK 3.30 per share. We are raising our ambition for continued growth and our goal is to increase the income from property management per share by an average of 10 percent per year, over a three-year period.

Income increase was 2 per cent and totals SEK 1,854 million (1,810)

(1,810) Property management income increase was 7 per cent and totals SEK 952 million (894)

(894) Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 331 million (678) and for derivatives to SEK 0 million (16)

(678) and for derivatives to (16) Profit after tax was SEK 1,050 million (1,341)

(1,341) Earnings per share were SEK 7.74 (9.94)

(9.94) The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.30 per share (3.00), to be evenly distributed on two occasions

"I am confident that our unique position, our knowledge and our commitment to our cities will feed through into stronger growth. Diös is a company that is well equipped for the future and in a position to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. A company that continues to deliver value to its shareholders," says Knut Rost, CEO.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on February 11, 2020.

