Dioseve Completes Funding Round, Raising a Total of 7 Million USD

TOKYO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dioseve Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo; CEO: Kazuma Kishida; hereinafter "the Company"), aiming to develop assisted reproductive technology using oocytes derived from iPS cells, has raised 7 million USD. This was achieved through third-party allotment of shares to six VC and CVC firms, including lead investors Spiral Capital and Archetype Ventures, existing investor ANRI, a pharmaceutical company ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and other investors. This funding will be used to advance research and development and expand the workforce for global expansion. With this round, the total funds raised to date amount to approximately 10 million USD.

Investors (in no particular order, titles omitted)

Spiral Capital Inc.

Archetype Ventures LLC

ANRI Inc. (existing investor)

DG Daiwa Ventures Inc.

Future Venture Capital Co., Ltd. ( ASKA Innovation Fund*1)

Innovation Fund*1) QR Investment Inc. (Hokuriku Regional Venture Fund*2)

Two individual investors

*1. The Common name for the "ASKA Innovation Investment Limited Partnership," co-managed by ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Future Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

*2. The Common name for the "Hokuriku Regional Venture Investment Limited Partnership," co-managed by QR Investment Inc. (a subsidiary of Hokugin Financial Holdings Inc.) and Carbon Ventures Inc. (a subsidiary of Mitsutani Sangyo Co., Ltd.)

About the Pipeline

The Company's main pipeline is the provision of a new infertility treatment using the "DIOLs" technology. This method involves introducing specific genes into iPS cells to produce oocytes in a short period, without expensive growth factors or advanced techniques required by existing production methods, enabling oocyte production in cheap and large quantities.

Significance of the Technology

Assisted reproductive technology has seen little innovation since the invention of IVF 45 years ago, and fertility largely depends on individual conditions and age. Consequently, many women face life plans based on optimal reproductive age and must choose between a career or having children. By applying this technology in assisted reproductive medicine, we aim to free couples from "not knowing if they can have children" and the constraints of optimal reproductive age, offering them the choice to become mothers at their desired time.

Company Overview

Company Name : Dioseve Inc.

: Dioseve Inc. Headquarters : 1-17-8 Shin-Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo Mitsui Link Lab Shin-Kiba 2, Room 223

: 1-17-8 Shin-Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo Mitsui Link Lab Shin-Kiba 2, Room 223 CEO : Kazuma Kishida

: Established : June 30, 2021

: Business : Development of assisted reproductive technology using oocytes derived from iPS cells

: Development of assisted reproductive technology using oocytes derived from iPS cells Website: https://dioseve.com/en/home-en/

SOURCE Dioseve, Inc.