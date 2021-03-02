DIP Design Is Personal Announces Details For DIP Color Paint's Revolutionary Product Packaging

"It has been a long-time dream of mine to offer paint in a bag and I am excited to finally make that dream a reality with DIP Color Paint," said Gretchen. "I first thought of the idea to put paint in a bag after buying a bagged margarita cocktail from Costco in 1998. Around the same time, I was beginning my paint brand, 'Devine Color,' and I found success using small pouches to offer sample paint to my customers. The Devine Mini Paint Pouch was an easy way for my customers, especially women, to sample my colors, build trust in my brand, and feel empowered in the ability to paint their homes. Despite this success, I was never able to expand on my sample pouches to replace the full standard paint gallon tin can. Now with my exquisite DIP Color Paint and our revolutionary gallon bags, I have made my own wish come true."

Customers who wish to sample DIP Color Paint can purchase a 'DIP Little Dipper' which provides a small portion of paint from any color in Gretchen's master paint palette. The 'DIP Little Dipper' provides enough of the ultra-dense color formula paint for multiple uses without waste, from painting on a sample card to make it effortless to see the color in multiple environments to painting a section of a wall to see and feel the exquisite quick-dry paint in person.

Once the desired DIP Color Paint hue is selected, customers can purchase a 'DIP Big Dipper' which contains one-gallon of paint and is ready to pour through a spout, making for easy touchups around the house. Convenient for storage, and easy to rinse and recycle once used, the 'DIP Big Dipper' will revolutionize how paint is used and sold.

For those seeking to purchase multiple colors, DIP Color Paint makes it easy to build color schemes with its pre-selected color collections, one of which is DIP Color Blush Hues, featuring warm rosy pinks, terracottas, and reds (DIP Root, DIP Nest, DIP Melt, and DIP Mum).

DIP Color Paint's 'DIP Little Dippers' are sold individually for $3.95 (USD), or in a flight of six colors selected by Gretchen for $24.95. DIP Color Paint's 'DIP Big Dipper' begins at $59.95.

For more information about DIP Design Is Personal, visit designispersonal.com. For more information about DIP Color Paint and to purchase, visit dipcolor.com.

DIP Design Is Personal is a leading do-it-yourself (DIY) style and home improvement brand whose goal is to provide easy-to-use and customizable products for customers' ever-changing interior design needs. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the brand was founded in 2018 by professional color expert Gretchen Schauffler, the original creator of the renowned paint collection Devine Color in the late 1990s. DIP Design Is Personal provides customers with distinct interior design products such as peel and stick wallpaper, faux wood wall planks, self-adhesive tile backsplashes, adhesive carpet tiles, and its new DIP Paint Color collection—a master paint palette featuring ultra-dense, quick to dry, and easy to touch-up paint, and the first paint gallon to be ever be sold in a recyclable gallon bag. In addition, DIP Floor Exchange is available regionally in the Pacific Northwest and is sold through retail flooring distributors and on dipfloorexchange.com. For more information, visit www.designispersonal.com and www.dipcolor.com.



