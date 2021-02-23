'DIP Design Is Personal' Home Improvement Brand Launches Highly-Anticipated 'DIP Color Paint'

"The 'yummiest' paint I have ever created", said Gretchen Schauffler, Founder of DIP Design Is Personal and DIP Color. Tweet this

Gretchen Schauffler is well-known in the professional design community as the creator of 'Devine Color, Color Therapy From The Northwest,' a new-age collection that featured custom-blend paint palettes. First available to the public in the late 1990s, Gretchen's paint became an overnight success and attained global recognition for revolutionizing the paint industry. After acquisitions with Valspar Paint and Sherwin Williams, Gretchen departed with a five-year non-compete in the paint industry (through 2020), and she has now gone on to create her next project—DIP Design Is Personal.

"I am grateful to begin channeling my color craft and magic again after the worldwide success of my original paint collection, Devine Color," continued Gretchen. "Devine Color garnered millions of fans and customers as it provided an easy experience for individual homeowners and interior designers like nothing previously available on the market."

DIP Design Is Personal first launched in the spring of 2018 with the goal of providing easy and customizable home improvement options for individuals' ever-changing design needs. Available across all major online US retailers, DIP Design Is Personal's most popular products today include its peel and stick wallpaper, faux wood wall planks, self-adhesive tile backslashes, adhesive carpet tiles, and more, all within a variety of colors, textures, and designs. Furthermore, DIP Floor Exchange is available regionally in the Pacific Northwest through retail flooring distributors and dipfloorexchange.com.

"For those who are eager to fill up more spare time at home, or for those looking to reduce spending on professional design services, DIP Design Is Personal is here for all of your DIY design needs," added Gretchen.

For more information about DIP Design Is Personal or DIP Color Paint, visit designispersonal.com or www.dipcolor.com.

DIP Design Is Personal is a leading do-it-yourself (DIY) style and home improvement brand whose goal is to provide easy-to-use and customizable products for customers' ever-changing interior design needs. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the brand was founded in 2018 by professional color expert Gretchen Schauffler, the original creator of the renowned paint collection Devine Color in the late 1990s. DIP Design Is Personal provides customers with distinct interior design products such as peel and stick wallpaper, faux wood wall planks, self-adhesive tile backsplashes, adhesive carpet tiles, and its new DIP Paint Color collection—a master paint palette featuring ultra-dense, quick to dry, and easy to touch-up paint. In addition, DIP Floor Exchange is available regionally in the Pacific Northwest and is sold through retail flooring distributors and on dipfloorexchange.com. For more information, visit www.designispersonal.com and www.dipcolor.com.

