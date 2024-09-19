Dip If You Dare…QDOBA's New Queso Apocalypto Ignites National Queso Day with Spiciest Offering Yet

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant turns up the heat with limited-time queso & chips featuring fiery hot crunchies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as voted by fans*, is challenging guests to dip if they dare! In honor of National Queso Day on September 20, QDOBA is introducing a new, limited-time offer, Queso Apocalypto & Chips. Its spiciest queso yet, Queso Apocalypto features layers of flavors, crafted with QDOBA's Queso Diablo, topped with fiery hot crunchies, salsa roja, habanero salsa and pickled jalapeños. Make sure to head to a restaurant or order online to fire up your tastebuds before supplies burn out.

QDOBA’s new Queso Apocalypto ignites National Queso Day with spiciest offering yet.

"At QDOBA, we believe queso should be celebrated every day, not just on National Queso Day," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "Spicy foods are one of this year's hottest (literally) food trends, and QDOBA has a passion for innovating new menu items our fans will love."

Available as a side only beginning on September 20, the loaded Queso Apocalypto offers a spicy kick that ignites tastebuds and a distinct, fiery finish; it's the perfect complement to any entrée. Queso Apocalypto & Chips is priced starting at $5.95 and available to order in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, while supplies last.

Guests with milder palates can still enjoy QDOBA's signature 3-Cheese Queso — a flavorful blend of cheeses, fire-roasted tomatoes and chilis, which is always free on any create-your-own entrée, or add a side of 3-Cheese Queso & Chips.

Whether you're burrito obsessed, a bowl expert or a quesadilla stan, on this fun, food holiday, there's no better way to elevate your meal than with QDOBA queso.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit qdobafranchise.com .

