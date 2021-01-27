DipJar Announces New Website Launch and Partnership with Imagebox Productions, Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar, an innovative finance-technology company that provides nonprofit organizations a new way to fundraise, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.dipjar.com . The new site features improved functionality, a dynamic and modern design, and easier navigation to help potential customers learn more about DipJar's products and services.

"Our new website aligns with our company's vision for growth and expansion in the future," said Chris Selland, DipJar's CEO. "We hope it provides our potential customers with a better understanding of how DipJar can help nonprofits engage their donors and expand their fundraising efforts."

DipJar's new website will be regularly updated with customer spotlights, fundraising tips, and product updates. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for DipJar's newsletter at www.dipjar.com .

DipJar and Imagebox Productions, Inc. share the same principles to serve the nonprofit community, so this strategic partnership was an obvious next step after completing the DipJar website. Imagebox supports their nonprofit clients in building story-driven websites, strategic thinking, and other marketing services that amplify their client's missions while DipJar offers fast, easy, and fun fundraising solutions for nonprofits of any size. Through this partnership, DipJar and Imagebox will leverage their services to offer their clients a more compelling value proposition.

About DipJar

DipJar is changing the game of fundraising with a cashless donation jar and an integrated payments platform that enable joyful, engaging, and frictionless giving. With DipJar, organizations of any size can collect donations anywhere and Create More Giving Moments. Learn More at www.dipjar.com .

About Imagebox Productions, Inc.

Imagebox is a full-service creative and web-design agency that strives to create memorable brand experiences that do your mission justice.

Since 2002, they've partnered on designing and developing some of the best and brightest brands across the nation in virtually every industry. They work alongside nonprofits, foundations, and community-minded organizations to help them capture hearts, inspire audiences, and spark action through memorable experiences. Whether you're starting a new business, rebranding, sending appeals, or launching a new campaign, they serve as active and collaborative guides to help you amplify your impact. Learn more at www.imagebox.com .

CONTACT: Melissa Smith, [email protected]

