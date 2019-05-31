Diplomacy Streetwear To Host Spring Drop Pop-Up Shop NYC June 1 And 2

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomacy Worldwide Streetwear will be kicking off the month of June with a Summer Drop Pop-Up shop this weekend, June 1st and 2nd at 298 Mulberry St. in New York City.

Open from noon to 8pm, the shop will offer a tight assortment from their SS19 collection, including tie-dye hoodies, shorts and joggers, along with their limited-addition statement tees.

Eric Archibald, Creative Director at Diplomacy says: "The pop-up shop offers an intimate shopping environment where our audience can experience the brand in a deeper way."

On Saturday night, Cozy the Saint will host Diplomacy's Summer Drop Pop-Up shop After-Party. Cozy the Saint (formally known as Cozy with the Curls) known for his appearance on VH1's Signed alongside Rick Ross, The Dream and Roc Nation's Lenny S. On the show, Cozy was a fan favorite and was offered a record deal from Maybach Music Group.

Guests will be able to preview some new tracks from Cozy the Saint's new 3-Part EP series titled 504TUNATE, in a live performance and tunes delivered by DJ Lafayette Bless. The evening will also provide cannabis infused drinks by Spleef NYC for 21 and over guests. The event is guest list only.

For guest list inquiries email: INFO@DIPLOMACYWORLDWIDE.COM

SS19 "Urban Jungle" is creative director Eric Archibald's 3rd collection with the brand. His latest collection, FW19's Streetwear Punk has just been released and can be seen online at DiplomacyWorldwide.com.

"The collection has received a great response thus far and we're preparing to announce some exciting partnerships for the upcoming holiday season" says CEO Jeff Fagen.

