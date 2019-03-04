Diplomat Announces Details of Rescheduled 2018 Results Conference Call

FLINT, Mich., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), will report its fourth-quarter and year-end 2018 financial results, as well as provide 2019 guidance, before market open Friday, March 15. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 8 a.m. ET.

Shareholders and other interested parties can listen to the conference call live by dialing 833.286.5805 (647.689.4450 for international callers). Participation code 2672528 will start working about 15 minutes before the call. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Diplomat's website at ir.diplomat.is. An audio recording and related materials will be available online for approximately 90 days.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is .

CONTACT:

Terri Anne Powers, Vice President of Investor Relations

312.889.5244 | tpowers@diplomat.is

Elizabeth Carr, Corporate Communications Manager

810.768.9871 | press@diplomat.is

SOURCE Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

