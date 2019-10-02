Diplomat Announces Promotion of David Skomo to Chief Operating Officer of CastiaRx

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), has appointed David Skomo as chief operating officer of CastiaRx following the retirement of Chris Luthin. CastiaRx, a division of Diplomat, is a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that helps healthcare payers manage specialty pharmacy costs.

Previously, Luthin and Skomo worked closely to develop differentiated solutions for payers for their pharmacy and specialty benefit challenges. CastiaRx remains committed to investing in people, processes, technology, and infrastructure to add value for clients and plan members.

Skomo joined CastiaRx in 2018 as a member of the leadership team, most recently serving as the senior vice president of PBM operations. During the past 14 months, Skomo has applied his considerable skills and industry knowledge to transform key operational areas of the company, notably mail-order prescription fulfillment and contact-center operations.

"Dave has been instrumental in transforming our mail-order business and contact-center operations to meet and exceed industry standards," Diplomat CEO Brian Griffin said. "His impressive background of leading process improvement and offering guidance to enable technology-based solutions has already been a great asset to CastiaRx."

With more than 25 years of pharmacy experience, Skomo's career includes leadership roles in PBM, specialty pharmacy, and clinical arenas. He is well-versed in CastiaRx processes and thoroughly understands pharmacy operations and benefit management.

"Throughout my career I've had the opportunity to gain incredible experiences in the industry," Skomo said. "I have managed operations for CVS Caremark, and I've been part of operational leadership teams for BriovaRx specialty pharmacy and OptumRx. These positions have provided a broad knowledge base that I look forward to continuing to apply to benefit CastiaRx."

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient-care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Diplomat's expectations regarding the new chief operating officer of CastiaRx appointment and related transition, the expected benefits and performance of business and growth strategies and impact of operational improvement initiatives.

