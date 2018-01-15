Diplomat Dispensing Advanced Kidney Treatment, CABOMETYX®

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is dispensing Exelixis' limited-distribution treatment CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), now with an expanded indication.

CABOMETYX was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a first-line therapy indicated to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CABOMETYX was initially approved as a second-line therapy for advanced RCC in 2016.

RCC is a type of cancer in which malignant cells form in the lining of tubules of the kidney. According to the American Cancer Society, RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer found in adults, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all kidney cancers.

"In supporting patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, we are pleased to offer CABOMETYX as a new first-line treatment option," said Joel Saban, Diplomat president. "CABOMETYX tablets offer an important new alternative for patients seeking therapy options in the first-line setting and beyond."

CABOMETYX is manufactured by Exelixis, Inc. For full prescribing information, click here.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy services—helping patients and providers in all 50 states. The company offers medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases and delivers unique solutions for manufacturers, hospitals, payers, providers, and more. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues—always focused on improving patient care and clinical adherence. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

