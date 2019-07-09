Diplomat Launches Empower Ecosystem Patient Support Digital Library

FLINT, Mich., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), announced the launch of EMPOWER ECOSYSTEM, an online collection of services and tools to help patients and caregivers manage the physical, social, and emotional impact of their, or their loved ones, condition.

Empower Ecosystem, available at diplomatpharmacy.com/empower, was developed to empower patients and caregivers by providing access to condition, lifestyle, and nutrition information. Empower Ecosystem strengthens Diplomat's commitment to putting the patient first by providing a reliable hub of relevant information. Empower Ecosystem is now available with new resources added regularly.

"We have all been touched by serious medical conditions and know how hard that road can be without a support system," said Senior Director of Product Development Melina Cortes-Nmili. "Empower Ecosystem moves beyond medication to address the patient's daily life — building on Diplomat's legacy of patient-focused care. We look forward to enhancing this resource over time to continue to provide holistic care for patients."

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

