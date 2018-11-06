Diplomat Switches to Fully Recyclable Packaging for Temperature-Sensitive Medication

FLINT, Mich., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), is now shipping temperature-sensitive medication in ClimaCell™ coolers from TemperPack.

ClimaCell coolers are fully recyclable at curbside and insulated with renewable materials that can be recycled wherever plastic bags are accepted. Diplomat previously used expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam coolers.

Diplomat's efforts will help divert more than five tons of plastic from landfills every week by moving away from EPS foam, according to TemperPack. Per their analysis, ClimaCell coolers require 94 percent less energy to manufacture — meaning reduced carbon emissions.

The move reflects Diplomat's commitment to protecting the environment while ensuring patient safety, said Chairman and CEO Brian Griffin.

"Switching to ClimaCell not only reduces Diplomat's carbon footprint; it's also a reflection of our steadfast commitment to patients," Griffin said. "It's difficult to dispose of EPS foam responsibly, and our patients have already expressed their excitement about reducing the amount of plastic heading to landfills. This new packaging allows us to be better stewards of the environment while keeping specialty medications at a stable temperature."

ClimaCell coolers meet International Safe Transit Association standards — meaning they will keep medication at a safe temperature even in extreme weather conditions.

TemperPack cofounder James McGoff said: "Our healthcare system relies on petroleum-based plastics — especially EPS foam. Patients don't think this is sustainable, and neither do we. ClimaCell is the first in a series of high-tech, plant-based technologies that will empower companies like Diplomat to continue improving human health without compromising environmental health. We are honored and excited to support such an innovative company."

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

About TemperPack

Founded in 2015, TemperPack solves thermal packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. They specialize in bringing custom solutions for clients to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates two facilities in Virginia and Nevada and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold-chain shipping market, all with the goal of reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. For more information, visit temperpack.com.

