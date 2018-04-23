Diplomat to Release Q1 2018 Operating Results, Host Conference Call on May 7

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

16:15 ET

FLINT, Mich., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), will release its first-quarter 2018 operating results after market close Monday, May 7, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants can listen to a live broadcast by calling 833.286.5805 (647.689.4450 for international callers) and entering participant code 5178318, starting about 15 minutes before the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Diplomat's website at ir.diplomat.is. The site will host an audio recording and supplemental investor information for 90 days.

About Diplomat
Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy services—helping patients and providers in all 50 states. The company offers medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases and delivers unique solutions for manufacturers, hospitals, payers, providers, and more. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues—always focused on improving patient care and clinical adherence. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Terri Anne Powers, Vice President,
Investor Relations
312.889.5244 | tpowers@diplomat.is

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jenny Cretu, Senior Vice President,
Pharma Services and Marketing
810.768.9370 | jcretu@diplomat.is

