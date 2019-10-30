Diplomat to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Operating Results Nov. 12

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) will release its third-quarter 2019 operating results before market open Tuesday, Nov. 12. A conference call and live webcast will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants can listen to a live broadcast by calling 833.286.5805 (647.689.4450 for international callers) and entering participation code 4382088, about 15 minutes before the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Diplomat's website at ir.diplomat.is. The site will host an audio recording and supplemental investor information for 90 days.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient-care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is .

CONTACT:

Terri Anne Powers, Vice President of Investor Relations

312.889.5244 | tpowers@diplomat.is

Jennifer Pavlovich, Corporate Communications Manager

810.768.9282 | press@diplomat.is

