Diplomat Using SMRxT Technology to Enhance Patient Care

FLINT, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), is expanding its strategic relationship with medication adherence company SMRxT, creator of the Nomi® system.

Nomi sensor technologies record when a patient takes their medication, including the number of tablets. Real-time reporting gives healthcare providers the insight to manage patient adherence challenges.

Diplomat is now integrating data from Nomi into its end-to-end pharmacy operating system. This will enable a more fully integrated approach to medication adherence and patient engagement.

"We saw an opportunity to expand our patient care model by adding technology," said Gary Rice, Diplomat's executive vice president of operations. "Our continuing integration of systems and technology helps us as we work to fill gaps in care for patients. Taking care of patients has always been the center of our mission."

With the Nomi system, pharmacies know a patient's precise dosing behavior and can contact them right away to resolve adherence barriers, such as side effects that deter them from continuing therapy.

"We're excited to expand our business relationship with Diplomat," said Michael Huffer, RPh, president and CEO of SMRxT. "This new data integration should help Diplomat provide the right care for each patient in even more tailored and efficient ways."

To learn more about Diplomat, visit diplomat.is.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy and infusion services. Diplomat helps people with complex and chronic health conditions in all 50 states, partnering with payers, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, and more. Rooted in this patient care expertise, Diplomat also serves payers through CastiaRx, a leading specialty benefit manager, and offers tailored solutions for healthcare innovators through EnvoyHealth. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues — always focused on improving patient care. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

About Nomi

Nomi®, a product of SMRxT®, is a medication adherence system that uses real-time data and communications to improve patient outcomes. Nomi accurately captures multiple data points from patients, in real-time, to monitor how and when they take their medication. The system then translates patient behavior into actionable information for patient interventions and engagement. Nomi's Engagement Engine can communicate to the patient, family and care teams to help improve patient behavior without the patient lifting a finger. For more information, visit NomiAdherence.com.

CONTACT:

Kali Lucas, Partner Marketing Supervisor

810.768.9580 | press@diplomat.is

Gary Rice, RPh, MS, MBA, CSP

Executive Vice President

810.768.9863 | grice@diplomat.is

SOURCE Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diplomat.is

