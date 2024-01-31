Diplomats and Dignitaries Join the 2024 Points of Light Global Summit on Social Impact

News provided by

Points of Light

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Lineup Includes Mark Brzezinski, United States Ambassador to Poland; Agnieszka Buczyńska, Polish minister for civil society, chairwoman of the public benefit committee; and Neil Bush, chair, Points of Light Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The 2024 Points of Light Global Summit on Social Impact will unfold as a beacon of inspiration for 250 global change leaders in Warsaw, Poland, on February 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CET, hosted by Points of Light and its Global Network affiliate Stowarzyszenie Centrum Wolontariatu. Companies, NGOs and nonprofits unite through a dedication to civic engagement. Among distinguished guests are Mark Brzezinski, United States ambassador to Poland; Agnieszka Buczyńska, Polish minister for civil society, chairwoman of the public benefit committee; and Neil Bush, chair, Points of Light Board of Directors, leading an impressive lineup. One World, One Response is the theme of the summit.

Media are encouraged to attend: [email protected] (English); Agnieszka Lissowska-Lewkowicz, [email protected] (Polish).

This summit itself is part of a larger global gathering of Points of Light affiliates, bringing social impact leaders from 25 countries, equipping attendees with tools to drive positive change in communities impacted by natural and human-made disaster.

Featured sessions promise impactful experiences:

  • Bridging Political Divides: Explores cross-sector partnerships as a powerful tool for civic engagement.
  • Building Community Resilience: Uncovers the blueprint for effective civic engagement.
  • Bridge Building: Delves into the intersection between civic engagement and global refugee work.

Neil Bush, son of late 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush, will dialogue with Amb. Brzezinski to mark the 35th anniversary of the end of communist rule in Poland and explore the important relationship between the two countries in navigating the global challenges of today.

Summit cohost, Stowarzyszenie Centrum Wolontariatu, is a member of the Points of Light Global Network, including 145 affiliates in 39 countries. The organization is a key player in the landscape of volunteerism and embodies community-driven impact.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, a global nonprofit, stands at the forefront of inspiring, equipping and mobilizing millions to change the world. We help build vibrant communities by empowering individuals. Engaging 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service annually, we bring the power of people to where it's needed most.

For more, visit pointsoflight.org.

CONTACT:
English: Kristin Whitaker, [email protected], 813-480-4315
Polish: Agnieszka Lissowska-Lewkowicz, [email protected], (+48) 514 777 399

SOURCE Points of Light

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.