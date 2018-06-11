Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn to Debut in China

The Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn team identified warehouse locations and constructed cold storage facilities, as product will be made in the U.S. and shipped throughout China. The sister brands' franchising group established a business entity in Asia and signed its first licensing agreement with Shanghai Desire Food Co. LTD. Later this month, the group will open its first two locations, in Pudong and Yangpu in Shanghai. A third location is scheduled to open early August at the Shanghai South Railway Station and a flagship store is planned for the Shanghai Shimao Plaza Store on Nanjing Road. An estimated six Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn locations will open in China by this fall with the goal to have 10 locations open by May 2019.

"We look forward to serving our products at venues where families gather to have fun and with more than 26 regional amusement parks currently in development, we're confident in the growth opportunity," added Jones.

In addition to licensing agreements, Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn plan to open corporate locations throughout the country, targeting high-traffic areas like entertainment venues, cinemas and festivals.

"China is the largest emerging economy in the world and now is an opportune time to introduce our brands," said CEO Scott Fischer. "There has been a consistently strong demand for our iconic brands in East Asia and we're proud to announce our expansion into China."

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

About Doc Popcorn

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. In addition, Doc Popcorn offers co-branded franchise opportunities with its sister brand Dippin' Dots, innovator and market leader of flash-frozen ice cream. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com.

