DIPPIN' DOTS® BRINGS FUN TO THE FREEZER AISLE WITH NEW ICE CREAM SUNDAES

The original beaded ice cream brand and category leader will debut new, layered sundae treats at Kroger and additional grocery retailers in 2025

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream and category leader, today announced the upcoming launch of its new Dippin' Dots Ice Cream Sundaes, marking the brand's first expansion into the grocery freezer space. For the first time, Dippin' Dots fans will be able to enjoy the beloved beaded ice cream brand in a new format in individually portioned cups —perfect for everything from family movie nights and birthday bashes, to those simple after-work or after-school "treat yourself" moments.

Dippin' Dots Cookies 'n Cream and Cotton Candy Ice Cream Sundaes

"This launch marks an exciting new chapter for the Dippin' Dots brand, and we're thrilled to bring this new product into homes across the country," said Dan Fachner, President and CEO at J&J Snack Foods.

The deluxe, three-tiered sundae comes in two fan-favorite flavors, Cookies 'n Cream and Cotton Candy. Each sundae cup is packed with delectable dots, cookie pieces, creamy ice cream, and topped with a delicious, flavored sauce.

"Our consumers told us that they are craving innovation that allows them to enjoy the Dippin' Dots brand in their own home," added Lynwood Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at J&J Snack Foods. "We listened and are delighted to introduce the new Dippin' Dots Ice Cream Sundaes."

Dippin' Dots Ice Cream Sundaes will debut at Kroger beginning in January 2025 with plans to roll out to additional retailers throughout the year. Each box will include four, 4-ounce sundae cups at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

For more information about Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For Dippin' Dots Ice Cream Sundaes product images, click here.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, Thinsters and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash-frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

