Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer to be Featured on CBS Hit Series UNDERCOVER BOSS Jan. 22

In the episode, Fischer works side-by-side with a franchise location employee, a theme park staff member, and both a production and shipping team member in the company's Paducah, Kentucky manufacturing facility. Along the way, Fischer has meaningful conversations with each employee to get their feedback on the business and their roles with Dippin' Dots.

"This experience elevated my compassion and awareness for the incredible employees we have throughout the country who are instrumental to keeping our brand fun and fresh," said Fischer. "Being able to go undercover and get unbiased, solid, legitimate feedback and emotions from our team members is something that will help guide my business decisions ongoing."

Dippin' Dots beaded ice cream was created in 1988 using cryogenic technology to invent an unconventional ice cream that's remarkably fresh and flavorful. For the past 30 years, millions of people have fallen in love with the iconic treat, which is available in thousands of franchise locations, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, zoos, movie theaters, fairs and festivals, as well as shipped right to customers' homes.

"It was incredibly gratifying to see the love for the Dippin' Dots brand expressed to me by employees and customers who didn't know I was the CEO," said Fischer. "Hearing firsthand the memorable experiences people have with our brand was encouraging to me as we look to continue growth of our brand."

As a result of the "Undercover Boss" mission, Fischer says the company is more focused than ever to finish the construction of a second production plant in Kentucky. The new facility will increase product output, and improve employee and plant efficiency.

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. In each episode, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network.

