Dippin' Dots Frozeti Dough™ Now Available Nationwide

The new flavor is a craveable combination of sugar cookie ice cream and pieces of chocolate chip and chocolate sandwich cookie dough

PADUCAH, Ky., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozeti Dough, the newest flavor from Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is now available for purchase nationwide. The new flavor arrives just in time for spring, as consumers head into the season of outdoor fun. From baseball games to amusement parks, and other springtime favorites, Dippin' Dots can be found wherever the fun is happening for all of your adventures.

Frozeti Dough was inspired by Dippin' Dots' mascot Frozeti the Yeti's cool blue color, and fans do not want to miss out on this irresistibly fun new flavor. Frozeti Dough is made from a delectable combination of sugar cookie flavored Dippin' Dots mixed with a duo of cookie doughs – Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sandwich.

"After much anticipation, we are thrilled to announce that Frozeti Dough is now available to ice cream lovers across the nation. Frozeti Dough combines the beloved, chocolatey taste of classic cookie dough, guaranteed to be loved by consumers," said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin' Dots. "As the industry leader, we are committed to continuously innovating and listening to our consumers latest preferences. This new flavor was developed directly from customer feedback and includes real cookie dough pieces."

Frozeti Dough, which is certified kosher, is available at Dippin' Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, movie theaters, and local events nationwide. Dippin' Dots product is also available for online order in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs at www.DippinDots.com.

Fans can receive 10% off online orders of Frozeti Dough through March 31, 2024, using the code FROZETI10. The fun doesn't stop there – those who order online will receive a limited–edition Frozeti–inspired blue reusable spoon with their orders, while supplies last. For more information on Dippin' Dots current sales and promotions, please visit www.dippindots.com/frozeti-dough-fun.

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com . For product images, please click here.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash-frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com . Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF ) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

