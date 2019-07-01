Dippin' Dots Heats Up Summer with Launch of Social Media Dance Challenge

Using the hashtags #dippindots and #iwantmydippindots on social media channels like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, participants can upload a video of themselves dancing to the catchy pop tune "I Want My Dippin' Dots." Fans can also email dance4dots@dippindots.com with a link to their video on social media for consideration. Videos to learn the dance are posted on Dippin' Dots' contest page at https://www.dippindots.com/dance .

Video submissions will be evaluated on creativity, use of choreography, quality of production and brand integration. In addition to the grand prize, Dippin' Dots will award a runner-up with free ice cream for a year and three other runners-up with one free Dippin' Dots shipment.

"Dippin' Dots is all about being bold and having fun, and that's exactly what this contest invites our fans to do," said CEO Scott Fischer. "What's more fun than Dippin' Dots and dancing? Plus, now fans can win Dippin' Dots for a year and a thousand dollars too, just by doing what they love."

The dance moves for the contest are created by Los Angeles-area choreographer Guy Groove, along to music from the "I Want My Dippin' Dots" song, written and produced by Multi-Platinum artist Dawin and artists Tati McQuay, Mariangeli Collado, Jenna Raine and Kenzie Mack. The song has already amassed thousands of listens and views across music streaming platforms.

For more information about the "I Want My Dippin' Dots" dance challenge, visit https://www.dippindots.com/dance. To learn more about the flavors and products or to find a location near you, visit www.dippindots.com.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

