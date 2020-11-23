Dippin' Dots Launches Fundraiser for Devin Webb Foundation Following UNDERCOVER BOSS Episode

PADUCAH, Ky., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream and frozen treats company, will launch a fundraiser starting Nov. 23, 2020 to raise money for the Devin Webb Foundation. The charity was launched by the ice cream brand to help families dealing with heart disease after an episode of UNDERCOVER BOSS earlier this year.

In the show, CEO Scott Fischer worked alongside Bailey Richardson, a Louisville, KY resident and student at Morehead State University. She shared a story about her brother, Devin Webb, who had died two years ago in his sleep due to an undiagnosed heart condition. Fischer immediately was compelled by the family's story and announced the charitable foundation through Dippin' Dots.

Devin Webb or "Webbie" as his friends and family called him, was a 22-year-old who played football in high school and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Louisville Cardinals. While coping with their sudden loss, Devin's family and friends struggled emotionally, physically and financially. The foundation is meant to assist families experiencing similar life challenges. Each year about 647,000 Americans die from heart disease.

"Our family is touched by this thoughtful and generous gesture to carry on my brother's legacy," said Richardson. "He was a people person, a lover and a giver. He would be so honored today to know that he will be helping so many people across the nation. My family is so thankful to Dippin' Dots for choosing my brother's name for such an amazing cause."

Donations can be made directly online at www.gofundme.com/f/devin-webb-foundation and will be promoted at store locations of Dippin' Dots throughout the country.

"Bailey's story and her family's perseverance through this loss is something that really stuck with me. I am honored that as a company, Dippin' Dots is able to help assist other families experiencing similar situations," said Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer.



Funds raised for the Devin Webb Foundation are used to provide support for families caring for loved ones with heart conditions. The foundation's resources offer to alleviate the day-to-day struggles they face, such as medical care and coping with loss.



