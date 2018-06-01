Dippin' Dots Releases a Sweet New Song Produced by Multi-Platinum Artist Dawin, Featuring L2M

"Now in our 30th anniversary, we really want to establish a genuine, fun connection with our customers, said Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer. "We know that music is so important to our teenage audience and thanks to Dawin and L2M, we're engaging with them in a fresh, energetic way. 'I Want My Dippin' Dots' evokes a feeling of fun, something you just can't get from a traditional brand jingle."

After partnering with Dippin' Dots to release a remix of his chart-topping hit "Dessert" in 2016, Dawin was eager to extend the relationship by writing and producing this sweet single for L2M. Comprised of teen stars Tatiana McQuay, Jenna Simmons, Mariangeli Collado and Mckenzie Mack, L2M wants fans to embrace their sweet tooth this summer with the hot new release that's all about love for Dippin' Dots.

L2M fans and lovers of Dippin' Dots treats can listen to "I Want My Dippin' Dots" on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and wherever music is streamed and downloaded.

For more information about all of the great flavors Dippin' Dots has to offer, or to find a location near you, visit www.dippindots.com.

