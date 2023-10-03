Dippin' Dots Releases New 'Dough-licious' Flavor: Frozeti Dough™

03 Oct, 2023

The new flavor is inspired by the iconic brand's beloved mascot, Frozeti the Yeti

PADUCAH, Ky., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream today announced the debut of their newest flavor, Frozeti Dough™. The new flavor will be available for customer purchase beginning in November 2023, with a broader consumer release planned for Spring 2024.

Inspired by Dippin' Dots' mascot Frozeti the Yeti's cool blue color, fans dough-not want to miss out on this irresistibly fun new flavor. The unique flavor profile includes a craveable combination of sugar cookie Dippin' Dots Ice Cream, dotted with pieces of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Dough and is certified kosher.

"We're thrilled to introduce our latest Dippin' Dots flavor, Frozeti Dough, to our fans," said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin' Dots. "There is a lot that goes into a new flavor launch—we're constantly speaking with Dippin' Dots fans and customers to learn more about their tastes and preferences. The cookie flavor profile is trending and Frozeti Dough was the top performing product in flavor tests. We're excited to share this new playful flavor with our fans nationwide in the coming months."

Frozeti Dough will be available at Dippin' Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, and local events nationwide. Dippin' Dots product is also available for online order in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs at www.DippinDots.com.

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For product images, please click here.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C. 
Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp. 
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

