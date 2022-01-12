Dippin' Dots Teams Up with IncrEDIBLE Eats to Provide Eco-Friendly Spoon Option to Customers

"Providing an edible spoon with our ice cream is a win-win for everyone. It elevates our ice cream, it saves our planet from waste and it aligns with the message many of our partners are trying to convey," said Bryan Carney, Director of National Accounts at Dippin' Dots. "We are so excited to kick-off this partnership and we can't wait for our customers to try these delicious spoons."

The spoons come in two flavors, vanilla and chocolate and can be paired with any flavor ice cream. Dippin' Dots has shipped the spoons to all locations to begin sampling and the spoons will then start to roll out across the country.

"After visiting an ice cream shop with my kids and throwing away our cups and spoons in the trash I got to thinking about a way we could reduce single use plastic and replace it with something environmentally friendly, that's when edible cutlery came to mind," said Dinesh Tadepalli, Co-Founder of IncrEDIBLE Eats. "We are so excited that Dippin' Dots has jumped on board to help us save the planet one spoon at time."

IncrEDIBLE Eats made its debut on Shark Tank in 2021 and received four different offers from the investor panel. Since the show, IncrEDIBLE Eats has grown in popularity and is now adding edible straws, bowls and plates to the lineup.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots beaded ice cream was created in 1988 using cryogenic technology to invent an unconventional ice cream that's remarkably fresh and flavorful. Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products that are made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky. Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in thousands of franchise locations, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, zoos, movie theaters, fairs and festivals in all 50 states and 7 countries as well providing shipments right to customers' homes. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About IncrEDIBLE Eats

IncrEDIBLE Eats is made up of a small group of individuals from various backgrounds and cultures who share a passion for sustainability. The company is on a mission to reinvent the way we eat food by replacing all plastic utensils with edible options. IncrEDIBLE Eats has been featured on Shark Tank and listed in several publications as the best plant-based items. For more information, visit incredibleeats.com. Follow IncrEDIBLE Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Brittany Karlin, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Dippin' Dots