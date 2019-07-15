Dippin' Dots Warms Customers' Hearts with Free Treat on National Ice Cream Day

PADUCAH, Ky., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- July is best known for the Fourth, fireworks, fun, family, and… free ice cream! To celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday, July 21, 2019, America's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream company Dippin' Dots continues their love for spreading sweetness by treating customers a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating locations.

Participating stores and shopping center locations will give out free ice cream for a two-hour window. To find your closest local store or kiosk, visit www.dippindots.com/dotsspots and contact the location nearest you for the giveaway hours. More information can be found at https://www.dippindots.com/NICD-2019 .

National Ice Cream Day this year has an added bonus: ice cream lovers have a shot at winning free ice cream for a year and a cash prize now through July 31 by entering the "I Want My Dippin' Dots" dance challenge. More information is at https://www.dippindots.com/dance.

"At Dippin' Dots, we are all about celebrating the little things in life and there is nothing better to celebrate than National Ice Cream Day," said Dippin' Dots Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Michael Barrette. "In our minds, every day is National Ice Cream Day, but free ice cream makes the day a little sweeter."

To learn more about the flavors and products or to find a location near you, visit www.dippindots.com .

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com .

