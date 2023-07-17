DIPRA Thanks Outgoing President Patrick J. Hogan for His Leadership

News provided by

Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

17 Jul, 2023, 15:01 ET

Association Will Launch Nationwide Search for Next President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association will launch a nationwide search to replace outgoing President Patrick J. Hogan, who has raised the association's profile as a resource for engineers and utilities looking for a superior pipe for drinking water systems.

Hogan, who has led DIPRA for six years, departed the organization at the end of June.

"Under Patrick's leadership, DIPRA has become a leading voice for water professionals looking to install the highest quality pipes in drinking water systems," said Jeff Otterstedt, senior vice president of Pipe Divisions for McWane Ductile and a member of DIPRA's Board of Directors. "DIPRA's research is invaluable to the drinking water community. Patrick has ensured that the association will remain a strong resource for people and organizations seeking to understand the differences between resilient, long-lasting pipes and inferior ones that struggle to withstand various stressors and environments. We greatly appreciate Patrick's leadership and wish him success in his future endeavors. We know that he leaves DIPRA well positioned to continue advocating for science-based research that gives water professionals the information they need to recommend Ductile iron as the best pipes for their water systems."

"DIPRA's strength lies in its knowledgeable and experienced staff of engineers who understand the unique challenges that water professionals and utilities face as they plan repairs, upgrades, replacements, and new systems," Hogan said. "It has been a privilege to lead such a talented staff who are committed to ensuring that our nation's water systems provide the cleanest and safest water possible and utilize Ductile iron pipe as the best answer to America's water infrastructure needs. Clean drinking water is critical to protecting the health of our communities. I know DIPRA will continue to produce the highest quality research, technical resources, and information for water professionals throughout the United States and Canada."

Otterstedt will lead the Board's executive search committee as it conducts a national search for DIPRA's next president. It is expected that the search will conclude by early Fall.

About DIPRA: Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

Also from this source

DIPRA Welcomes Janine M. Alexander as Senior Regional Engineer

DIPRA Welcomes Brunswick & Topsham Water District to the Century Club

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.