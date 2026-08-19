Dirac Brings AI-Driven Process Planning to Enterprise Manufacturers on Microsoft Azure

Dirac is aligning with Microsoft to increase visibility across aerospace & defense and the broader industrial base to replace the legacy process planning stack with AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirac, Inc. is expanding its work with Microsoft, bringing BuildOS, its AI-native process planning platform, to manufacturers across aerospace & defense, industrial equipment, and agriculture and construction machinery.

Dirac is expanding its work with Microsoft, bringing BuildOS, its AI-native process planning platform, to manufacturers. Post this Dirac x Microsoft

Dirac has earned co-sell ready status from Microsoft which allows them to work with Microsoft on various go-to-market strategies while giving them increased visibility throughout Microsoft's ecosystem. This puts AI to work across the core engineering loop, from design and simulation through engineering change. BuildOS carries that intelligence the rest of the way, onto the shop floor.

BuildOS is a new generation of manufacturing process planning: the system of record for how complex products get built. Working directly from CAD and PLM data, its AI maintains a live, connected model of the product and the factory, and generates from what manufacturers have historically stitched together across half a dozen enterprise applications and stacks of manually authored documents: the process plans, work instructions, and change propagation that put engineering intent on the floor. The AI parses new designs, drafts the plans, and propagates engineering changes, with engineers approving instead of authoring. When the design changes, the floor changes with it.

Across Dirac's customer base, manufacturers running BuildOS report:

Up to 95% reduction in time to create work instructions

Up to 85% faster engineering change order (ECO) release cycles

Up to 85% faster first-pass build time

Up to 95% faster new operator onboarding, critical when scaling production

BuildOS runs its AI on Microsoft Azure: GPU-enabled Azure Virtual Machines power CAD processing and 3D rendering, application data is managed in Azure DB for PostgreSQL, and customer CAD files are stored in Azure Blob Storage, all encrypted with customer-managed keys held in Azure Key Vault. For manufacturers whose design and engineering data lives in Azure, BuildOS closes the distance between that data and the people building the product.

"The manufacturers we serve have made major commitments to Microsoft Azure, and working with Microsoft puts BuildOS inside the buying motion those customers already trust," said Fil Aronshtein, co-founder and CEO of Dirac. "Every serious manufacturer is being asked to build more, faster, with fewer experienced hands. AI is how they get there, BuildOS is where it goes to work, and Microsoft is how it reaches them."

BuildOS is available now in Microsoft Marketplace, where manufacturers can provision, purchase, and deploy it against existing Azure spend commitments, without a separate procurement cycle: [https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/diracinc.dirac-buildos].

About Dirac

Dirac is the company behind BuildOS, the AI Build Platform: one live, model-based system connecting design, planning, and execution, thus replacing the static, document-driven way complex products have been made for decades. Dirac is based in New York. Learn more at diracinc.com.

Media Contact

Gigi Schadrack, External Affairs, Dirac, Inc., [email protected], (929) 493-4722

SOURCE Dirac, Inc.