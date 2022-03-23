Dire Situation for the Last Fernandina Giant Tortoise

SANTA CRUZ, Galápagos, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galápagos Conservancy scientists and Galápagos National Park Rangers have just completed a series of intensive searches of Fernandina Island in an effort to locate more Fernandina Giant Tortoises (Chelonoidis phantasticus), a species believed extinct for more than 100 years prior to the 2019 discovery of a lone female tortoise known as Fernanda.

Expedition member crossing Fernandina Island's volcanic terrain in search of Fernandina Giant Tortoise (Credit Dr. Jorge Carrión) Fernanda, the female Fernandina Giant Tortoise found in 2019 (Credit Lucas Bustamante)

The 18-person expedition team conducted a meticulous search that covered approximately 65 square kilometers (25 square miles) of the remaining unexplored habitat on the island. Park Rangers had been optimistic about finding additional animals after tortoise tracks not belonging to Fernanda were reported several years ago.

The world's foremost experts at finding tortoises in these harsh conditions have now explored nearly all habitat on the island that could be suitable for tortoises. Tortoises leave abundant signs — tracks, droppings, trails, and bite marks on vegetation — wherever they occur. Lacking any further sign of tortoises after exhaustive searches of the island, hopes are dimming for finding more Fernandina tortoises.

The Fernandina Giant Tortoise was long believed to be extinct due to natural causes — in particular due to habitat destruction caused by the recurring eruptions of La Cumbre Volcano. The volcano that forms Fernandina Island is one of the most active in the world and much of the island is covered by recent lava flows.

"Park guards and our staff had to overcome immense challenges," said Dr. Jorge Carrión, Conservation Manager of Galápagos Conservancy who planned and participated in the expedition. "Fernandina Island is covered by dozens of razor-sharp lava flows that cut through the prime tortoise habitat — teams had to navigate across these treacherous areas while searching for a tortoise."

"Hope is fast running out to find a mate for Fernanda, the sole known survivor of her species," stated Dr. Paul Salaman, President of Galápagos Conservancy. "And in a tragic twist of fate, her life may mirror the plight of Lonesome George, the last of his kind from Pinta Island, who died alone just ten years ago in Galápagos, unless we are able to find alternatives to fully or partially recover this species."

Danny Rueda, Director of the Galápagos National Park, said that "as an environmental authority we have taken the necessary actions to find other tortoises on Fernandina Island and recover the species. Still, we remain hopeful that a new expedition, later this year and utilizing a helicopter, will allow us to reach inaccessible locations and find another tortoise."

About Galápagos Conservancy: Since 1986, Galápagos Conservancy has helped protect the unique biodiversity and ecosystems of Galápagos by supporting research, conservation, outreach, and building a sustainable society. Galápagos Conservancy is the only US-based organization focused exclusively on protecting the Galápagos archipelago. The Galápagos Conservancy and the Galápagos National Park Directorate work together on Iniciativa Galápagos — a collaborative effort to restore tortoise populations to their historical distribution and numbers across Galápagos.

Contact:

Paul Salaman

[email protected]

‪(202) 361-4410‬‬

SOURCE Galápagos Conservancy