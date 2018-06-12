Direct 1031 Exchange Launches New Online Platform to Provide Section 1031 Exchange Opportunities Directly to Accredited Investors

"We are very excited to announce the launch of Direct 1031 Exchange, which puts the power of tax deferral and potential capital appreciation directly at the fingertips of accredited investors," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer of Direct 1031 Exchange. "Our easy-to-use online portal simplifies the Section 1031 exchange process, while simultaneously saving costs typically passed on to the investor."

Direct 1031 Exchange's online investment portal enables accredited investors to view the real estate investment sponsor's available DST offerings, review appropriate offering documents and invest. Once an investment is received and approved, investors can fully manage their investment in an offering through the online portal, as well as view additional DST offerings available from Direct 1031 Exchange.

Direct 1031 Exchange hosts its portal with CrowdStreet.com, a leading commercial real estate software development and services company.

A Delaware statutory trust is a distinct legal entity created under Delaware law that may be used in a Section 1031 tax-deferred exchange. Under IRS Revenue Ruling 2004-86, a beneficial interest in the DST is treated as an undivided fractional interest in the DST's real estate for federal income tax purposes.

"Investors seeking tax deferral, passive ownership of quality real estate, and diversification in a real estate portfolio can potentially benefit from the DST structure," said Bear.

To learn more about Section 1031 exchanges and DSTs, visit the Direct 1031 Exchange Knowledge Center.

What to consider before investing in a DST. Investors should not invest in DST's if they cannot afford to lose their entire investment. Due to the lack of liquidity in every DST investment, DSTs are long term investments. Investing in a Delaware Statutory Trust - DST property carries all the potential risks and potential benefits associated with real estate investing, with additional DST specific risks. There is no guarantee that DST net income will flow to an investor as originally projected. There is no guarantee that a DST property will appreciate in value, or that it won't go down in value. DST investments are illiquid assets, and there is currently no established secondary market.

Direct 1031 Exchange is a national real estate investment sponsor that offers accredited investors direct access to qualifying real estate as their Section 1031 replacement property. With direct access through Direct 1031 Exchange's online investment portal, investors can participate in Section 1031 exchange offerings with no upfront load or commission. The company provides Section 1031 exchange offerings directly to investors using the Delaware statutory trust structure under SEC Rule 506(c). To learn more about the company, or to open an investor account, please visit www.Direct1031Exchange.com. Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC.

