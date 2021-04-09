Direct Agents Celebrates 18 Years of Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, an independent digital marketing agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is celebrating its 18th year anniversary. First generation immigrants and brothers, Josh and Dinesh Boaz, founded Direct Agents on the principles of collaboration, diversity and innovation.

In the last year, Direct Agents celebrated its third consecutive year on Crain's Best Places to Work list, welcomed over 15 new team members, and expanded its Commerce & Marketplaces, Data & Analytics, Creative and Polycultural Marketing solutions. In addition, Direct Agents launched Konami AI, an advanced proprietary bidding and automation technology to provide clients a very key competitive advantage across performance media channels, dramatically improving campaign ROI and scalability through AI.

"Looking at the agency today, I am most proud of the passion and diversity of our team and the idea that the 'unknown' of what's ahead still exists today. The foundation of Direct Agents in 2021 is one of constant innovation, our incredible team and our client partnerships." -Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Direct Agents.

The agency continues to look to the future with industry-leading technology and a passionate team that continues to grow. Upcoming initiatives include continued investment in Direct Agent's proprietary technology platform, expansion of both its NYC headquarters and Los Angeles offices, and further growth of it's Polycultural practice. As one of the few minority-owned digital agencies of its size, Direct Agents leads efforts to increase investment in diverse populations. The Direct Agents Polycultural team provides brands with data-driven strategies to tackle DEI challenges. Strategies focus on objective-driven roadmaps for brands to break through systemic barriers and connect with diverse customers, employees, and communities.

"While we've gone through many evolutions over the years, from the complexity of our business solutions, to the depth, diversity and sophistication of our team, what remains the same is the culture of entrepreneurial hustle that sparked our origins. Our team continues to be united all these years later, by a shared passion to build and create, continuously learn and evolve, and have fun along the way," -Josh Boaz, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Direct Agents.

Please visit the Direct Agents website to learn more about their digital marketing offerings.

Contact:

Valentina Elegante

[email protected]

SOURCE Direct Agents

Related Links

http://www.directagents.com

