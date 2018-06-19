Direct Agents Expands Los Angeles Office

Since its inception in 2003, Direct Agents has been a leader in digital advertising with a key focus on media, analytics and creative. Building their OTT practice, Direct Agents has seen an influx of clients looking for audience and subscriber acquisition to grow their streaming services. Direct Agents has helped launch over a dozen OTT networks and has specialized in providing an end-to-end solution from audience discovery, to acquisition, to tune-in and churn reduction. The fast-growing LA team is making the move to its new Culver City office with proximity to all the media and entertainment business they oversee. Culver City has been a fast-growing digital hub with large companies like Amazon and Apple moving in.

The new office is a larger loft space with open work areas, allowing for active collaboration, innovation, and employee satisfaction: three key facets of the Direct Agents Culture.

"The space is very representative of the edgy Culver City vibe and we're excited to offer such an open and creative space to work in for our LA team," said Daniel Owen, EVP and head of the LA office. The company plans to move in and start in the new location on July 1st.

Previously, Direct Agents occupied an office in Santa Monica.

