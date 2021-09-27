Direct Agents Joins Google's International Growth Program

Direct Agents, a digital advertising agency, is now a part of Google's International Growth Program. Tweet this

The Direct Agents team of SEO experts will work with Google's International Growth Team to help remove clients' operational hurdles through Google's global expansion experience and advanced forecasting methodology. The program will also grant the agency access to new tools and resources that can help clients expand into new markets and accelerate export opportunities.

"International growth has been a core focus of Direct Agents' strategy and will now only be supercharged as our team of superb strategists and analysts taps into the power of Google," said Jonathan Waite, VP of Search at Direct Agents. "This opportunity will allow our clients to expand exponentially within international markets."

ABOUT DIRECT AGENTS:

Direct Agents is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in innovative, customer acquisition solutions. Our strategic data-driven approach combined with cutting-edge technology, allows us to continually grow and adapt to the ever-changing digital marketing landscape while maintaining efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.directagents.com or email us at [email protected].

