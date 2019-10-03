Direct Agents Named As Finalist For Digiday WorkLife Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents , a data-driven, digital marketing agency is proud to announce they're a finalist for the Digiday WorkLife Award , 'Most Dedicated to Employee Wellness'. The Digiday WorkLife Award recognizes media and marketing's top employers and the values that make them unique.

Direct Agents is focused on making employee wellness a priority. Within the past year, the agency created a holistic wellness program, "DA (Direct Agents) Your Way: A four-pillar approach to what it means to live well."

The 'DA Your Way' initiative seeks to highlight resources and monthly events around physical, mental, intellectual and financial wellness. Some of the specific initiatives include team fitness classes to support physical health; counseling resources and meditation sessions to improve mental health; and onsite financial seminars to provide financial education.

DA Your Way has significantly contributed to a 90% employee retention rate, and a 95% favorability score for "my manager genuinely cares about my wellbeing" as reported from an internal employee survey.

"It is an honor to be a finalist in the Digiday WorkLife awards," says Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Direct Agents. "We pride ourselves on providing the resources needed for emotional, mental and physical health in the workplace. We know that the company is a true extension of who we are as people, and we feel most successful when our employees are thriving in our workplace."

