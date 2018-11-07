Direct Agents Wins Crain's New York Business Best Idea Contest

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, a data-driven, full-service digital advertising agency, has won Crain's New York Business Best idea contest.

In addition to receiving the prestigious honor of placing in Crain's New York Best Places to work, Direct Agents was awarded the 'Crain's Best Idea' Award for their manager program.

Direct Agents has succeeded in establishing a tight-knit culture of continuous learning, growth, collaboration, and innovation--and has been scaling rapidly. With the growth of the company, Direct Agents came to the realization that its new managers had great drive and technical insight but needed more structure and training for managing the fast-growing team.

Direct Agents created interactive monthly manager training broken into groups: mid-manager (newest front-line managers) and senior manager. In addition to these training formats, every other month, the training revolves around dissecting a case study from Harvard Business School and one of our co-founders facilitates the discussion.

The company's most recent internal engagement survey reported Direct Agents at 82% employee engagement--13 points above their benchmark comparison to other media and creative companies in 2018, with management factoring at 92% favorable. More importantly, it highlighted areas for improvement and the management team was able to create several initiatives like those around learning and development-- creating clear growth paths for each role within the company, and feedback and recognition-- celebrating wins of all sizes and impacts.

"It was an honor to get to share Direct Agents' strides in career development as well as overall culture," said Sara Martinez-Noriega, Director of Human Resources. "We look forward to continuing to implement and grow our manager training program."

Direct Agents continues to build a progressive and positive agency culture. To learn more about the Direct Agents team, take a look at their latest Company Culture video.

About Direct Agents

Direct Agents is a full-service, independent digital marketing agency, with offices in NYC & LA, that specializes in customer acquisition solutions. For over 15 years, Direct Agents has been at the forefront of digital marketing strategy & innovation. For additional information, please contact marketing at Maddie@directagents.com.

