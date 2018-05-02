Direct Agents received the Gold Award for their innovative creative strategy for a new OTT subscription video service. For this campaign, the client enlisted the Digital Content Lab to reinvent the online experience by creating custom content in order to drive user acquisition.

Direct Agents created tactical creative segmentation by brands, shows, and episodes. Eventually, eight different promotional video advertisements were deployed on channels such as Facebook, Amazon, and display.

Direct Agents' creative approach led to extraordinary results. Within one month of the campaign launch, the CTR increased by 47% and CPC increased by over 60%.

"The central belief driving the campaign was the idea that video ads should tell a story, not simply sell the brand," said Dinesh Boaz, Creative Director and Co-founder at Direct Agents. "Our strategic approach will help your brand generate awareness and engagement with your audience.

ABOUT DIRECT AGENTS

Direct Agents is a full-service, independent digital marketing agency, with offices in NYC & LA, that specializes in customer acquisition solutions. For over 15 years, we've been at the forefront of digital marketing strategy & innovation. For additional information please contact marketing at Maddie@directagents.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-agents-wins-hermes-creative-award-300641056.html

SOURCE Direct Agents

Related Links

http://www.directagents.com

