NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, a data-driven, digital advertising agency, has won the 2018 Hermes Creative Gold Award for the work done by its creative team, Digital Content Lab. The Hermes Creative Award is an international competition that honors the excellence of creative professions involved in the concept, writing, and design of marketing and communications through various channels. Hermes celebrates the creativity of marketing, communications, and innovation through both traditional markets and emerging technologies.
Direct Agents received the Gold Award for their innovative creative strategy for a new OTT subscription video service. For this campaign, the client enlisted the Digital Content Lab to reinvent the online experience by creating custom content in order to drive user acquisition.
Direct Agents created tactical creative segmentation by brands, shows, and episodes. Eventually, eight different promotional video advertisements were deployed on channels such as Facebook, Amazon, and display.
Direct Agents' creative approach led to extraordinary results. Within one month of the campaign launch, the CTR increased by 47% and CPC increased by over 60%.
"The central belief driving the campaign was the idea that video ads should tell a story, not simply sell the brand," said Dinesh Boaz, Creative Director and Co-founder at Direct Agents. "Our strategic approach will help your brand generate awareness and engagement with your audience.
ABOUT DIRECT AGENTS
Direct Agents is a full-service, independent digital marketing agency, with offices in NYC & LA, that specializes in customer acquisition solutions. For over 15 years, we've been at the forefront of digital marketing strategy & innovation. For additional information please contact marketing at Maddie@directagents.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-agents-wins-hermes-creative-award-300641056.html
SOURCE Direct Agents
Share this article