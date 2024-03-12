Direct air capture company CarbonCapture Inc. closes $80 million Series A financing

"To realize our ambitious mission to decarbonize the atmosphere, it's imperative that we marshal the capabilities of the global industrial community," said Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc. "That's why I'm so excited to welcome our new strategic investors—the unparalleled logistics and supply chain prowess of Amazon, the world-class capabilities of Aramco Ventures, and the digital transformation and energy transition expertise of Siemens will be pivotal to helping us scale DAC in the coming years. We also want to thank our existing investors for their continued belief and support. Together, we're stepping closer to a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations."

CarbonCapture develops, manufactures, and deploys highly scalable solid sorbent DAC systems based on its patented modular open systems architecture. To date, the company has pre-sold over $26 million in carbon removal credits to many of the world's leading companies, including Microsoft, Boston Consulting Group, Alphabet, Meta, Stripe, Shopify, McKinsey & Company, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"CarbonCapture has made substantial technical and commercial progress since our initial investment in the company, signing offtake agreements with some of the world's largest brands. Prime Movers Lab has done due diligence on numerous carbon capture companies, and we believe Adrian and his team are the ones who will decarbonize our atmosphere at scale and emerge as one of the most important breakthrough science companies," said Zia Huque, Prime Movers Lab General Partner and CarbonCapture Board Member.

"Tackling the climate crisis will require drastically reducing emissions, while also removing carbon already in the atmosphere. Effective, verifiable, and durable carbon removal, such as that achieved through CarbonCapture Inc.'s DAC system will be crucial for a net-zero carbon future. This investment complements Amazon's existing carbon-reduction efforts including investments in electric vehicles, renewable energy, hydrogen, and ecosystem restoration," said Dr. Adiari Vazquez, Investment Partner at Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund. "We are excited to support the growth of CarbonCapture Inc., an innovative company advancing the scalability and accessibility of carbon removal."

"Aramco Ventures is very pleased to support CarbonCapture's unique, modular direct air capture platform," said Chris Haase, Investment Director of Aramco Ventures.

"Siemens Financial Services is proud to collaborate with CarbonCapture Inc. as they take a leading role commercializing direct air capture in the US," said Steffen Grosse, CEO of Equity Finance, Siemens Financial Services. "Already a strategic investor in negative emissions technologies that are poised to help address climate change, we're excited to offer our expertise and portfolio of digital process simulation, automation, and control solutions to support CarbonCapture in their ambitious plans to deploy DAC systems at scale.

About CarbonCapture Inc.

CarbonCapture develops and deploys direct air capture (DAC) machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. With a patented modular open systems architecture, the company's DAC systems allow for plug-and-play upgrades, mass production, unlimited scalability, and rapid technology iterations.

