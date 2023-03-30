Direct Assurance adds Home Insurance Fraud Detection in Expansion of Relationship with Shift Technology

Incorporating new line of business follows five years of significant results in motor claims fraud detection for The AXA group's subsidiary specializing in direct insurance

BOSTON and PARIS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology , a provider of artificial intelligence-based decision automation and optimization solutions for the insurance industry, and Direct Assurance , the French leader in direct insurance, which offers auto, motorcycle, home and health insurance, and is a 100% subsidiary of the AXA group, today announced their renewed collaboration. Initiated in 2018 to fight auto insurance claims fraud using Shift Claims Fraud Detection , the relationship now extends its scope to cover home insurance claims.

Property and casualty insurance fraud costs the European economy €14 billion annually, and €2.5 billion in France alone. As such, insurers are looking for modern solutions which can more effectively identify and analyze suspicious claims. Working with Shift, Direct Assurance has opted for an innovative approach to this issue. Five years of successful collaboration analyzing motor claims prompted the French leader in direct insurance to extend the use of Shift's solutions to the challenge of mitigating fraud in home insurance claims.

"Fighting against fraud is one of the most effective ways to maintain the competitiveness of our rates and defend the purchasing power of the immense proportion of our bona fide customers," explained Donatien Levesque, director of claims, Direct Assurance.

"In order to identify suspicious claims, we chose to combine artificial intelligence with the know-how of our experts. The enormous amount of information to be processed makes verification and comparison operations extremely difficult," continued Nicolas Vilhelmsen, head of claims business intelligence, Direct Assurance. "That's why we used Shift. Since 2018, this collaboration has allowed us to gain ground on fraudsters in a considerable way. We are very excited to apply this solution to our home claims, which are an increasingly important part of our business."

"From the beginning, Shift's goal has been to put technology at the service of insurance players to help them best serve their customers," concludes Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "We are proud to have contributed for several years to Direct Assurance's strategic initiative to minimize the impact of fraud on its business, and to benefit its legitimate customers."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers AI decisioning solutions to benefit the global insurance industry and its customers. Our products enable insurers to automate and optimize decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs. The future of insurance starts with Decisions Made Better. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com .

About Direct Assurance

Direct Assurance is the French leader in direct car insurance and also offers motorcycle, home and health insurance products. Today, more than a million customers trust the company. A pioneer since 1992, Direct Assurance is a part of the AXA group.

Contacts:

Rob Morton

Corporate Communications

Shift Technology

+1.617.416.9216

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift Technology