Direct CBD Online Announces New Partner: Elevate CBD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct CBD Online's commitment to offering the highest-quality CBD products and bringing them to the doors of consumers quickly and efficiently continues with the addition of Elevate CBD.

Elevate CBD offers a wide range of full-spectrum Hemp Extract CBD products — from topical creams to tinctures and beyond — designed with customers' unique lifestyles in mind. This partnership will further bolster Elevate CBD's distribution, as their products are already found in some of the country's largest pharmacy, grocery, and sporting goods chains. Now both existing and future fans of the brand can shop online conveniently and cost-effectively through our exclusive e-commerce partnership.

"We're proud to partner with Direct CBD Online because of its reputation for paying particular attention to service and convenience for its customers," said Cindy Blum, Vice President of Marketing for Elevate CBD.

Developed by Axcentria Pharmaceuticals , Elevate CBD products are the result of decades of pharmaceutical expertise coming together. In addition to topicals and tinctures, the brand also offers mints, gum, drops, soft gelcaps, oral spray, and dissolvable strips. This variety makes it easy and enjoyable for consumers to incorporate CBD into different aspects of their routine.

"We're thrilled to bring in Elevate CBD for our customers," said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online. "The fact that Elevate CBD products are manufactured in a facility dedicated to the best industry practices make the brand a perfect fit for our store."

Since its founding in 2018, Direct CBD Online has been a valuable source of CBD education as well as a hub for purchasing highly vetted, quality CBD products from a wide range of brands. Currently, the online shop offers products from a growing selection of more than 50 of the highest-quality CBD brands on the market, and over 1,500 different items.

