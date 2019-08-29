Direct CBD Online Announces New Partner: Kat's Naturals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct CBD Online's commitment to offering the highest-quality CBD products and quickly bringing them to the doors of consumers continues with an exclusive partnership with Kat's Naturals.

What does this "exclusive partnership" mean? Shoppers can still find all of their favorite products on Kat's Naturals' home site . Once they're ready to check out, they will be brought to Direct CBD Online to finish processing their order.

Shoppers can also find all of the inventory from Kat's right on Direct CBD Online — from topical creams, tinctures, pet products, disposable and rechargeable vapes, vape cartridges, and even CBD chocolate!

"We're thrilled to provide order processing and fulfillment for Kat's Naturals," said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online. "We admire the founder and her mission to create natural, quality products to address a wide variety of needs."

As an educated herbalist and nutritionist, Kat's Naturals founder Kat Merryfield became determined to provide organic products from her backyard in the Tennessee countryside. Kat began experimenting with CBD to help her husband, a 13-year military veteran who began showing signs of stress. Both Kat's and Direct CBD Online contribute to the Atlanta organization, Operation Rally Point, which assists veterans with transitioning back to civilian life.

"We have high standards at Kat's Naturals; we take a zero compromise approach to quality, consistency, and transparency," said Merryfield. "It only makes sense to partner with Direct CBD Online who has the same high standards. Their commitment to customer service, fast shipping, and a lucrative rewards program is an added bonus for our customers. We're excited about this partnership!"

Since its founding in 2018, Direct CBD Online has been a valuable source of CBD education as well as a hub for purchasing highly vetted, quality CBD products from a wide range of brands. Currently, the online shop offers products from a growing selection of more than 50 of the best CBD brands on the market, and over 1,500 different items.

