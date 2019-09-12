Direct CBD Online Announces New Partner: Prana Principle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct CBD Online's mission to serve as the premier source of high-quality CBD products continues with an exclusive partnership with Prana Principle.

What does this "exclusive partnership" mean? Shoppers can still browse on Prana Principle's home site and view a few featured products. However, the full shopping experience will take place on Direct CBD Online , and users will automatically be brought to the site if they add items to their cart or want to see more inventory.

Prana Principle offers high-quality tinctures, cost-effective capsules, and innovative beauty care to ensure all consumers have a chance to experience CBD in a way that makes them feel most comfortable and empowered. The selection of beauty care and topicals includes wraps for sore muscles, face, feet, and hand masks, eye and face serums, shampoo and conditioner, melatonin-infused lotion, body oil, and more!

"Providing both the shopping experience and order processing for Prana Principle makes us proud," said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online. "Expanding our selection of skincare and beauty items with Prana is something we're really excited about, and we know customers will be too."

Originating in Amsterdam and headquartered in Colorado, Prana Principle strives to serve as a leader in the hemp industry. "Prana" is a Sanskrit word that translates as "the principle of life, breath, and vital energy sustaining the body." Prana Principle hopes their customers see their health and well-being as something to be valued and improved, and understand how CBD products can be apart of that journey.

Since its founding in 2018, Direct CBD Online has been a valuable source of CBD education as well as a hub for purchasing highly vetted, quality CBD products from a wide range of brands. Currently, the online shop offers products from a growing selection of more than 60 of the best CBD brands on the market, and over 1,500 different items.

The founders of Direct CBD Online are dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop for all things CBD from education and information to a selection of the highest-quality CBD oils, tinctures, salves, capsules, gummies and more. For more information about Direct CBD Online, visit directcbdonline.com .

