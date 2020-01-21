Direct CBD Online Announces New Subscription Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct CBD Online's commitment to offering the highest-quality CBD products continues with the addition of a new subscription program . The program, which has been available for a limited number of brands for the past few months, is now expanding.

"Adding more of the best brands to our 'autoship and save' program is really exciting," said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online. "It benefits our customers by not only saving them money with each order, but also doing a bit of work for them by shipping on their schedule."

Customers can select the "autoship and save" option from a number of eligible brands — and this list continues to grow. Not only are customers saving 15% with each order, but they're guaranteed a shipment on their desired schedule. Managing or editing subscriptions is also made easy, as members can access their preferences while logged into their account on the site.

"This subscription program has three-fold benefits," said Wiesehan. "Customers save, they don't have to worry about re-ordering, and the products they love are always in stock."

Eligible brands currently include Lazarus Naturals , Original Hemp , Charlotte's Web , cbdMD , Koi , Haleigh's Hope , Social CBD (formerly Select CBD), Mary's Nutritionals , Solaray , Kat's Naturals , Bluebird Botanicals , CBDMEDIC , Reliva CBD Wellness , and Papa & Barkley These brands offer a variety of products — including tinctures, edibles, topicals, skin care, and more.

Since its founding in 2018, Direct CBD Online has been a valuable source of CBD education as well as a hub for purchasing highly vetted, quality CBD products from a wide range of brands. Currently, the online shop offers products from more than 100 of the highest quality CBD brands on the market, and over 3,500 different items.

The founders of Direct CBD Online are dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop for all things CBD from education and information to a selection of the highest-quality CBD oils, tinctures, salves, capsules, gummies and more. For more information about Direct CBD Online, visit directcbdonline.com .

