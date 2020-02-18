Direct CBD Online Serves as Exclusive Online Reseller of BioSteel CBD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting things are always in the works at Direct CBD Online. What better way to help customers put in work wherever their fitness journey takes them than with an exclusive partnership with the #1 choice of North American pro athletes and sports nutritionists worldwide — BioSteel .

"Our mantra at Direct CBD Online is to help customers live well and be well," said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online. "Gym-goers and athletes can likely associate this mantra with BioSteel CBD, too, which is what makes this opportunity to be the exclusive online distribution partner such a privilege."

BioSteel and BioSteel's line of CBD is made possible by Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). Based on this foundation, BioSteel doesn't set out to just talk about a "better for you" product, but rather build one that redefines how you view sport supplements. It's no wonder that BioSteel is unmatched in the market and is trusted by the best athletes in the world.

On the partnership, co-CEO and co-founder of BioSteel Michael Cammalleri said, "CBD's presence is already commonplace among NHL players."

Cammalleri is a 15-year veteran of the NHL and a regular CBD user himself.

"I couldn't be more proud to champion BioSteel's evolution and leadership in this space with partners like Direct CBD Online," Cammalleri said.

All BioSteel CBD products available on Direct CBD Online qualify for autoship and include many of the same formulas as their original line, but with the added boost of CBD. Customers can shop from drink mixes , isolate protein powders , isolate collagen protein powders, plant protein powders, gum for CBD on-the-go , and more.

Since its founding in 2018, Direct CBD Online has been a valuable source of CBD education as well as a hub for purchasing highly vetted, quality CBD products. It is this commitment and desire to create an informed customer base that makes BioSteel CBD and Direct CBD Online perfect teammates.

About Direct CBD Online:

The founders of Direct CBD Online are dedicated to providing a one-stop-shop for all things CBD from education and information to a selection of the highest-quality CBD oils, tinctures, salves, capsules, gummies and more. For more information about Direct CBD Online, visit directcbdonline.com .

SOURCE Direct CBD Online

Related Links

https://www.directcbdonline.com

