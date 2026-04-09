Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) Relocates Indianapolis Headquarters, Fueling Continued Growth

New downtown office marks next phase in transportation and logistics leader's global growth, supporting the creation of up to 50 new jobs, reinforcing commitment to the local community and strengthening regional and international presence

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Connect Logistix (DCL), an Indianapolis-based provider of nationwide transportation and logistics services, is accelerating its momentum with strong, sustained growth and continued investment in downtown Indianapolis. Effective April 1, 2026, the company relocated its headquarters to the Gibson Building at 433 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, moving into 25,000 square feet of space designed to support its rapidly growing team, including plans to add 50 new employees over the next 18 months.

DCL Leadership

A new corporate home reflects DCL's long-term commitment to the region and its confidence in the company's continued trajectory. After successfully navigating challenges of the freight recession, DCL remains financially strong and focused on the future. The company is actively creating new jobs and career opportunities across its Indianapolis and Salt Lake City offices, with continued expansion underway and projected growth of 15% in 2026.

"Since founding DCL in 2009 our mission has been to build a purpose-driven logistics company and our new headquarters, still located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, demonstrates our commitment to investing in the city and growing our talented team," said Greg Humrichouser, co-founder and CEO of DCL. "This new flagship office also positions us to further expand our reach and deliver exceptional service by adding new team members to meet the diverse needs of our customers," Humrichouser added.

Following a short hiatus, Humrichouser reassumed the role of co-founder and CEO in 2025 to guide the company's ongoing expansion. By combining cutting-edge technology and a team of more than 200 professionals with a customer-first approach, DCL maintains strong operational balance while serving hundreds of customers across diverse industries and sizes, with no single client accounting for more than 5% of total revenue. This balance of a broad customer base and exceptional service helps keep the company resilient.

The company specializes in cold chain shipping within food, produce, beverage, and related markets offering an on-demand, one-stop solution, including: Full Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Drayage, Vehicle Relocation, Cross-Border, Power Only and Trailer Relocations, International, expedited freight, small parcel, air freight, and Partial Consolidation. In 2025 alone, DCL successfully moved 140,000 loads across all sectors, underscoring their commitment to efficiency, reliability, and industry leadership.

DCL is hiring in Indiana and Utah. Base salaries range from $45,000 to $100,000 plus commission based on experience. A college degree is preferred but not required. Hard-working self-starters interested in career opportunities are encouraged to apply at dclogistix.com/careers. Images available here.

Direct Connect Logistix (DCL)

DCL is a global transportation and logistics company based in Indianapolis, with offices in Salt Lake City and Medellín, Colombia. The company's expertise includes cold chain logistics, expedited cross-border services, and power-only moves. Learn more at www.dclogistix.com/.

Media Contact: Jennifer Chan, Porch Light PR

317.490.3770; [email protected]

SOURCE Direct Connect Logistix