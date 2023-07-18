Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing Acquires FastrackCE, a Leading Provider of Insurance Continuing Education

The transaction broadens the marketing agency's diverse portfolio of insurance services

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing, a full-service advertising and marketing agency specializing in the insurance industry, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of FastrackCE, a leading provider of state-approved insurance continuing education (CE) courses.

Established in 1999, FastrackCE has established itself as a simple and affordable solution for fulfilling insurance CE requirements in 34 states and counting. Developed by industry experts, the course library encompasses both state-mandated and general subjects.

Anita Nevins, Founder and Co-CEO of Direct Connection, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition and the opportunities it presents. "Direct Connection has always been committed to empowering insurance professionals with cutting-edge strategies and resources," she stated. "The addition of FastrackCE to our portfolio enhances our ability to deliver innovative and accessible education solutions to the insurance industry, and further strengthens our position as a leading provider in the market."

Brad Nevins, Co-CEO of Direct Connection, has held an ownership stake in FastrackCE since its inception. With the acquisition, Direct Connection will now fully service existing and future FastrackCE customers, delivering robust support and an enhanced user experience.

"We are excited to integrate FastrackCE into the Direct Connection family," said Brad Nevins. "Having been involved with FastrackCE from the beginning, I am confident in the tremendous value it brings to insurance professionals seeking convenient and high-quality continuing education. We look forward to building on FastrackCE's success and providing exceptional service to our valued customers."

Notably, FastrackCE recently made significant investments in enhancing its technological infrastructure. This includes the launch of a new and improved website, offering users an optimized and seamless experience. Looking ahead, the company is actively developing new and updated course curriculums.

Direct Connection's acquisition of FastrackCE marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations. With their combined expertise and resources, the companies are poised to elevate the standards of insurance continuing education – enabling professionals to enhance their knowledge and stay ahead in an evolving industry.

About FastrackCE

Established in 1999, FastrackCE's mission is to bring convenient, affordable insurance continuing education to licensed professionals across the United States. Visit fastrackce.com for more information.

About Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

Direct Connection is a full-service marketing and communications firm that has specialized in strategies for the insurance industry since 2003. Head to directconnectionusa.com to learn more.

