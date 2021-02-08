Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing Sponsors RPM Racing Team

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the 2021 RPM Racing Team, led by Team Owner Mike Hurlbert. Direct Connection has a history of great relationships in the motorsports industry, including the one enjoyed with Mike Hurlbert, and is excited to provide support for the RPM team. The marketing company's 2021 expansion plans include pursuing opportunities to provide advertising & marketing services to companies associated with the Powersports industry.

Anita Nevins, Founder and CEO of Direct Connection, shared: "My husband Brad passed on his passion for off-road racing to our son Dylan. Our family has strong roots in the race community, as we spent countless weekends at the races. We are thrilled at the opportunity to give back to the sport that is near and dear to our hearts, as we watched many of these riders grow up and some make it to the pro-level. Supporting Mike Hurlbert and the RPM Racing Team makes it all the more gratifying."

Formed in 2001, FMF/RPM/KTM Racing Team Maxxis is a KTM factory supported off-road team, based out of Lynden, WA. They have a presence and riders in most major off-road championship events in the USA and Canada, such as AMA EnduroCross, WORCS, AMA Big 6 National Grand Prix Championship, AMA WHS, AMA Extreme Hard Enduro and ISDE Six Days Enduro. RPM team riders have proudly won over 60 local, regional and national championships in the USA, Canada and Mexico, as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the ESPN X Games and the ISDE Six Days Enduro.

Mike Hurlbert, Team Owner of RPM Racing Team, said: "We are so grateful that Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing has chosen RPM Racing Team to help gain exposure for their business. Direct Connection and RPM share two very important values; building relationships and getting results. We look forward to achieving results together."

This years' race team roster boasts some of the top riders from California, Arizona and Washington. Mateo Oliveira, Kaitlyn Jacobs, Angus Riordan, Maria Forsberg Hahn, Cooper Abbott and Will Riordan are ready to compete for race wins and championships in the upcoming race season.

Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing is a full-service, integrated marketing and communication firm, offering expertise in branding, print and digital content, virtual events, media relations, email marketing and social media. Our skilled team provides strategic guidance and thoughtful, flexible campaigns to help our clients meet their goals and connect with customers across a wide range of platforms.

The FMF/RPM/KTM Racing Team Maxxis is a KTM factory supported off-road team based out of Lynden, WA. The team was formed in 2001, and since that time has participated in multiple major off-road championship events across the United States and Canada.

