Direct Current (DC) Motor Market size is set to grow by USD 25.35 billion from 2024-2028, Rising factory automation and use of industrial robots to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global direct current (DC) motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.66% during the forecast period. Rising factory automation and use of industrial robots is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of sensor-less bldc motor. However, excessive heat generation leading to subdued dc motor performance poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AMETEK Inc., ASSUN MOTOR Pte Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., North American Electric Inc., OMRON Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teknic Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global direct current (DC) motor market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Power Output (Less than 750 W, 750 W to 375 kW, and More than 375 kW), Type (Brushed DC motors and Brushless DC motors), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AMETEK Inc., ASSUN MOTOR Pte Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., North American Electric Inc., OMRON Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teknic Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The DC motor market is driven by the adoption of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors due to their efficiency, fast response, and quiet operation. While BLDC motors eliminate mechanical commutation's frictional losses and wear, they require sensors for electronic commutation, increasing design complexity and cost. However, recent advancements in sensorless technology, such as Texas Instruments' drive systems using back EMF for position feedback, reduce the need for costly hall sensors and complex controllers, expanding BLDC motor applications.

The DC Motor market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Automobiles, especially electric and hybrid vehicles, are major consumers of DC Motors. Copper and commutator materials are essential components in DC Motors, making their availability and cost crucial to the industry.

Brushless DC Motors and AC motors with DC control are trending due to their higher efficiency and longer lifespan. Power and control systems, such as converters and inverters, are also important in the DC Motor market. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the need for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

Market Challenges

The DC motor market faces challenges from overload and high operating temperatures. Factors such as low insulation resistance and harsh conditions increase heat generation. Motor winding resistance also contributes to heat build-up when current flow exceeds optimal levels. Copper impurities cause vibration and temperature rises, affecting motor performance. These issues, despite R&D investments, negatively impact market growth.

The DC Motor market faces several challenges. One major issue is the increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions. Copper and rare earth materials, essential for DC Motor production, are becoming scarce and expensive. Additionally, the need for high torque and power density in motors presents a challenge. The integration of renewable energy sources and the development of smart grids require DC Motors with superior control and flexibility.

The market also requires motors with longer lifespan and minimal maintenance. The use of advanced materials and technologies, such as permanent magnet materials and power electronics, can help address these challenges. However, the high cost of these technologies remains a significant barrier. The market must find a balance between performance, cost, and sustainability to meet the evolving demands of various industries.

Segment Overview

Power Output 1.1 Less than 750 W

1.2 750 W to 375 kW

1.3 More than 375 kW Type 2.1 Brushed DC motors

2.2 Brushless DC motors Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Less than 750 W- The DC motor market for motors with power ratings under 750 W experiences growth due to their efficiency and reliability. Motors like the Maxon RE 40 (550 W) and Faulhaber 2232 SR (460 W) are popular choices for robotics, medical technology, automation, and scientific research. The Mabuchi RS-775WC (500 W) is commonly used in consumer electronics, power tools, EVs, and home appliances. Industrial machinery, such as the Baldor DCE-BPMSDC (750 W), utilizes these motors in conveyors, pumps, and fans due to their robust construction and high torque.

Research Analysis

The Direct Current (DC) Motor market encompasses various industries, including the Discrete industry, HVAC Industry, and Automobiles. DC Motors find extensive applications in appliances such as power windows and computer peripherals. In the Discrete industry, DC Motors are utilized in industrial robots and controllers.

The HVAC Industry leverages DC Motors in Blower fans, while the Automobile sector integrates them into Powertrain systems and chassis. Urbanization and Lifestyle trends have led to an increased demand for Energy-efficient motors, such as Brushless DC Motors, in Electric vehicles and Consumer electronics. The US government's focus on IoT, Artificial intelligence (AI), and Safety fittings further boosts the DC Motor market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Direct Current (Dc) Motor Market encompasses the production, consumption, and distribution of Dc motors worldwide. These motors, which convert electrical energy into mechanical energy through the movement of conductor particles in a magnetic field, are integral to various industries. They find extensive applications in fields such as transportation, pumps and fans, robotics, and defense.

The market for Dc motors is driven by factors like increasing automation in industries, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the expanding renewable energy sector. Additionally, advancements in materials science and manufacturing technologies continue to enhance the performance and efficiency of Dc motors. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with key trends including the miniaturization of motors and the integration of smart technologies.

