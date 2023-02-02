Direct current power system market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global direct current power system market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.61%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 21.58 billion. APAC will account for 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Current Power System Market 2023-2027

Global direct current power system market - Five forces

The global direct current power system market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global direct current power system market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global direct current power system market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (0-24V DC power system, 48V DC power system, and more than 48V DC power system) and end-user (industrial, telecom, commercial, and others).

The 0-24V DC power system segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of LED lighting, computer peripherals, and appliances, such as VoIP devices and digital cameras, is increasing. These appliances require 0-24V DC power systems, which is driving the growth of the segment. The demand for LED lighting and digital appliances is expected to grow across the world during the forecast period, which will further drive the segment's growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global direct current power system market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global direct current power system market.

APAC is estimated to account for 70% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for smartphones and increased mobile data penetration are driving the growth of this segment. Government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy in China and India will also drive the DC power system market in APAC. These countries have become prominent markets owing to government initiatives pertaining to energy-efficient lighting sources and supporting regulations for the industrial, medical, and scientific sectors. These factors have encouraged the adoption of LED lighting and, in turn, created a demand for direct current power systems in APAC

Global direct current power system market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the market growth.

are driving the market growth. The increase in the urban population has led to the growth of business activities and construction industries, including residential and commercial complexes.

This will increase the adoption of DC power systems in different end-user industries.

The growing urban population has also created a demand for residential housing, which needs DC power systems for the effective functioning of LED lighting and other equipment.

These factors will drive the demand for DC power systems during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing use of DC power sources in data centers is a trend in the market.

is a trend in the market. AC power source is adopted across data centers. AC power is converted to DC power at the server.

However, about half of the power supplied to a data center is lost in power conversion and distribution. Hence, there is an increase in the demand for reducing power consumption and associated costs.

The use of a 380 V DC power system can increase the operational efficiency of a data center.

In addition, DC power distribution takes less space than AC power distribution.

The use of DC power sources in data centers is expected to increase further during the forecast period, which, in turn, will support the growth of the global DC power system market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing preference for gas generators will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Generators are the main substitutes for direct current power systems.

However, diesel generators face challenges due to the increasing focus of regulators on reducing the emission of harmful greenhouse gases.

As a result, the demand for natural gas generators is increasing due to their advantages over their diesel counterparts.

Factors such as improvements in gas generator designs and production, reducing costs of natural gas, and new regulations are expected to increase the popularity of gas generators.

These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this direct current power system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the direct current power system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the direct current power system market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the direct current power system market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of direct current power system market vendors

Related Reports:

The size of the DC distribution networks market in Argentina is expected to increase by USD 73.95 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (telecom, commercial, industrial, and others) and type (medium voltage, low voltage, and high voltage).

The BLDC fan market size is expected to increase by USD 1.10 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Direct Current Power System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, C and D Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Dyna Hitech Power Systems Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Heinzinger electronic GmbH, Hindustan Power Control System, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lite On Technology Corp., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., RECOM Power GmbH, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Schaefer Inc., TDK Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., and XP Power Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

