Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Rosen Law Firm Before July 22, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - DRCT

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) between April 17, 2023 and March 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important July 22, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Direct Digital common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Direct Digital class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25535 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Direct Digital's transition toward a "cookie-less" advertising environment was accelerated and would impact revenue in 2024; (2) Direct Digital's alternatives to third-party cookies, including planned investments in AI and machine learning to build on first-party data sources, would not be viable alternatives to third-party cookies and similar tracking technologies; (3) Direct Digital did not have adequate solutions to address the impending phase out of third-party cookies by Google; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the effectiveness of Direct Digital's platform and related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Direct Digital class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25535 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.